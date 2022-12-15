Christmas came early at Milford Haven School this year when staff were horrified to see their Christmas tree going up in November.

But the children's decision was all in a good cause.

The idea came from one of the school’s houses, namely Defender, in a bid to help children who are living in the school’s catchment area and are affected by deprivation.

The tree was decorated with over 70 tags, each with the anonymous details of a deprived child living within the area who have been referred to PATCH for the annual toy appeal.

The tags on the tree at Milford Haven School (Image: Western Telegraph)

MHS school staff team were then invited to take part in the ‘Tags on the Tree’ by selecting a tag and buying a gift for the child up to the value of £10.

The gift was then wrapped, the tag placed back onto the parcel and then positioned underneath the Christmas tree.

“Defender House has been so proud to continue supporting the amazing work that PATCH do for our community,” commented head of Defender, Mrs Wilcox.

“Many of our departments decided to forgo the traditional Secret Santa and instead support our Defender House Charity and purchase gifts for the PATCH toy appeal via Tags on the Tree’.

"Our amazing staff team, and indeed the whole community of Milford Haven, is well known for its generosity so a huge and heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who has supported this project.”

Each of the gifts have now been delivered to PATCH.

“This project is evidence that together we can make a real difference to local families and the Christmas that they will experience this year,” added Mrs Wilcox.

Meanwhile headteacher Ms Morris said that Tags on the Tree is just one of the many school projects that are being set up to support the community over the coming months.

“It’s very humbling to see the continued support and generosity from the staff here at Milford Haven School, but sadly, many of us are more aware now than ever of the great need within our school community,” she said.

“ This is just one of many school projects that are in the pipeline to inject as much support as we can into our community over the coming months, with Christmas in particular set to be a challenge for many so every little bit of help will no doubt go a long way.”