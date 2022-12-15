There is a question mark over what GP services in a Pembrokeshire seaside village will look like in the future, as the GP partner has announced her retirement next spring.

Solva Surgery is currently staffed by senior partner Dr Sujan P Dhaduvai and two locums; Dt Chris Van Vankempen and Dr Angela Unversucht.

Other medical staff include three practice nurses and a phlebotomist.

Hywel Dda University Health Board has said that it is currently is working with the surgery to ensure the continued provision of GP services in the area after Dr Dhaduva retires in the spring.

The surgery is much-loved and won GP Practice of the Year in the Western Telegraph Health and Care awards 2018.

The health board said that, for registered patients, care will continue to be provided as normal by the same team in the practice until the end of March 2023.

It said that it will invite the local community and surgery patients to feedback on how they think provision can continue to be delivered in the future.

Jill Paterson, director of primary care, community and long-term care for the health board said: “The health board would like to reassure the patients of Solva Surgery that the provision of these important services will continue for patients.

“We will be working together with Solva Surgery and neighbouring practices to find the best way to secure services for their patients. We will now work with the existing team and stakeholders to develop plans for delivery of future services in the area.”

The health board added that patients should remain registered with the practice while longer-term plans are developed.

All patients registered at Solva Surgery will receive a letter informing them of the situation. Patients will then be invited to feedback their views on how these services can continue to be delivered.

Hywel Dda UHB said that the views of the local community and patients will be gathered prior to any decision about long term provision for the service at the surgery.

“The health board will be working closely with the Community Health Council to ensure the high standards of care currently provided continue for patients of this surgery,” added a spokesperson.

They added that the health board appreciated the continuing support given by the community to the team at Solva Surgery throughout this challenging period.

For further information, call 0300 303 8322 (option 5) or email ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.