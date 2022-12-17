Five young apprentices are finding out what it’s like to work in west Wales’s tourism and hospitality industry as they begin work at Bluestone National Park Resort.

The apprentices have been taken on through the Bluestone Academy, which provides a gateway to a range of careers in the tourism sector for young people through work experience, training, and apprenticeship schemes.

Five apprentices began their placements in September. Three are in hospitality and two are commis chef apprentices.

The hospitality apprentices are working in guest services, retail, front of house, back of house, and leisure while the commis chef apprentices will be working at Bluestone’s Serendome, Hive, Tafarn Pub, and Farmhouse Grill.

After 12 months, they will be expected to apply for a department to consolidate the skills they have skills learnt. They will work in an operational capacity, for a minimum of 12 months, before progressing on to a level three apprenticeship.

Ross McGill, one of the apprentices, said he had already learned a great deal since starting in September.

“Learning and training on the job means you get a real grasp of the roles,” he said. “Gaining experience in the different teams also means you have a better understanding of specific areas of the industry and helps guide us in the direction of where we might want to work specifically in our careers.”

Neil Hillary, academy ambassador, said the commis chef apprenticeship is designed to train people working in a range of roles.

“It’s a great opportunity to get a wide range of experience in a real working environment,” he said.

Helen John, Bluestone Academy manager added: “Tourism and hospitality is a major employer in Pembrokeshire and the wider west Wales area. Here at Bluestone we employ more than 700 people and in the wider area there are hundreds more.

“Quite often people think the industry is seasonal and might not think there are full-time careers available. Through the academy we’ve been actively promoting these opportunities through education and events and the apprenticeships are another way of bringing people into the industry.”