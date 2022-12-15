AUSTRALIAN pop sensation Natalie Imbruglia, the world’s premier Beatles tribute The Bootleg Beatles and award-winning choir Only Men Aloud spearhead a spectacular array of music events in the grounds of Cardigan Castle next summer.

After a triumphant return of outdoor events last summer, Mwldan and Cardigan Castle are already gearing up to present a vibrant programme of live music next year.

The Bootleg Beatles will appear on July 7 and Only Men Aloud the following week before Natalie Imbruglia – best-known for her worldwide smash hit ‘Torn’ – appears on the to the Cardigan Castle stage on July 21.

Other highly-anticipated concerts include Cloudbusting: The Music of Kate Bush (July 22), Côr Cymry Gogledd America/North American Welsh Choir (July 5) and Bootleg Blondie (August 5).

The events kick off on July 5 at 7.30pm with Côr Cymry Gogledd America|North American Welsh Choir as they embark on their 25th anniversary tour of Wales; their first significant tour of Wales since 2002.

On tour will be over sixty talented Côr Cymry choristers from over 17 American states & 3 Canadian provinces Canada, all of whom are the descendants of Welsh immigrants, newer arrivals, expatriates, and others who feel connected to the music and community of Côr Cymry Gogledd America.

On July 7 at 7.30pm, the Bootleg Beatles will perform their phenomenal show as they celebrate 40 years since their debut on the West End stage in ‘Beatlemania’.

They continue to draw critical acclaim with their flawless recreation of the greatest songbook of all time.

Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the swinging 60s, every tiny detail is forensically observed from their authentic period costumes and instruments, to their witty stage banter and 'inflection perfect' vocals.

Then on July 14 at 7.30pm, the hugely popular Only Men Aloud will perform their eclectic repertoire featuring Welsh hymns and folksongs, Opera and Music Theatre all the way to Swing, Acapella and Pop music.

The group have been delighting audiences around the world for over twenty years. They were formed in the year 2000, with the hope they could inject some new life and blood into the Welsh Male Choir tradition.

Please refer to the individual event T & C’s on Mwldan’s website, or contact Mwldan’s box office on 01239 621200 for further information.