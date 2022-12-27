A total of £4.5million is to be spent over the next three years in the sport, heritage and culture sectors as part of the Welsh government’s Anti-Racist Wales Plan.

More than £2.8m has been shared between 22 local, regional, national or independently run culture, heritage and sport organisations across Wales.

All projects receiving funding have a focus on co-production, demonstrating a commitment to placing lived experience at the centre of policy, service development and delivery.

The Deputy Minister for Arts and Sports, Dawn Bowden, said: “Our national and local museums, galleries, libraries, theatres, and sporting venues need to be inclusive of black, asian and minority ethnic people and places.

“Our culture, heritage and sports services must be culturally competent and reflective of the history and contribution made by black, asian and minority ethnic people to Welsh society.

“I am committed to delivering the goals and actions in the Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan and the Programme for Government commitments within my portfolio.

“I look forward to our continued progress as we deliver meaningful change with and for black, asian and minority ethnic people across Wales.”

Designated Member, Sian Gwenllian, said: “When launching the Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan, we committed to take clear and pointed action to deliver our vision.

“This funding represents an important step towards realising the vision set out in the plan, and the breadth of organisations across Wales who have been awarded funding reflects an exciting opportunity to embed change through all of the projects and initiatives that will be supported.

“Sports and the arts can be powerful vehicles for creating meaningful change as we strive to reach our vision for an anti-racist Wales.

"I am glad that through the co-operation Agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh government that we have been able to fund so many schemes in all parts of Wales.”