A Pembrokeshire hotel has been named the best value five-star hotel in the whole of the UK and Ireland, according to a new study.

The data, conducted by Bounce, said The Grove in Narberth had a total of 96 per cent of reviews rating the establishment as either ‘very good’ or ‘excellent.’

Costing an average of £291.45 per night, and scoring 8.98/10 with customers, the hotel beat every five-star hotel in the UK.

The hotel was also named one of the best hotels in the UK by GQ Magazine earlier this year, as well as being named the most stylish hotel in Wales.

It was also named the best Independent Hotel of the Year at the Catey Awards after being shortlisted in the category in 2017 and 2020.