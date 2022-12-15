A multi-agency operation took place as the A40 was closed for three hours yesterday evening (Wednesday, December 14) after a car crash.

Dyfed-Powys Police, along with Welsh Ambulance Service paramedics and crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the crash, which occurred on the A40 at Slebech.

Police officers closed the road after the crash, as fire crews were involved in making the scene safe, as traffic was delayed for more than half an hour.

A spokesperson from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Wednesday 14th December at 5.18pm, crews from Narbeth and Whitland attended an road traffic collision incident at Robeston Wathan, Narbeth.

“The incident involved two private vehicles, crews involved in making scene safe. Ambulance crews in attendance.

“Crews left the scene at 6.22pm.”

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson added: “We were called to a two-car collision on the A40 at Slebech at shortly before 5.10pm on Wednesday, 14 December.

“The road was cleared by 8.10pm.”