Morrisons has released more Christmas Click & Collect slots so customers can make sure their food is ready ahead of the big day.

The supermarket has added more than 150,000 Click & Collect slots in over 470 stores across the UK to meet demand in the lead up to Christmas.

In addition, Morrisons has cut the cost of home deliveries to help customers during the Christmas period with slots now available from £1.50.

Customers who are first time users of Morrisons’ home delivery service can now save £10 if they spend over £50, followed by £20 off each of their subsequent three shops by signing up to receive Morrisons offers.

Morrisons is helping customers cut down costs ahead of Christmas (Image: Morrisons)

Morrisons helps customers cut the costs this Christmas

The supermarket is also helping customers by keeping Click & Collect slots free of charge and when they book a slot, they can get £10 off an £80 shop by using the code VOU8313728. The offer is available now until December 30.

The minimum spend for Click & Collect orders has also been reduced to £25 and same day collection is now available at no extra cost on orders that are placed before midday.

The More Ways to Save hub on the Morrisons website allows customers to see all the latest offers.

Jodie Locking, Head of Digital Marketing at Morrisons, said: "Life is expensive enough at the moment so we are doing all we can to help save our customers money and time with their shopping. Our delivery service offers convenience at great value if you want items delivered to your door or you can save even more money by collecting them yourself.”

For more information about Morrisons’ delivery offers or Click & Collect service, you can visit the website.