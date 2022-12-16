December 17, 2021, is a date that Pembroke will never forget.

This was the night that 18-year-old Lily Sullivan – the young woman described by her mother as 'the one who always wanted to see the best in people’ – was strangled to death at the Mill Pond after leaving the Out nightclub with killer Lewis Haines.

Tomorrow evening (Saturday, December 17) to mark the anniversary of Lily’s death, a gathering will be held at one of her favourite places, namely Freshwater East beach at 7.30pm.

Her mother, Anna, has said that everyone is welcome to attend as the place was reguarly visited by Lily together with her friends.

Lewis Haines strangled Lily at the Mill Pond after she refused to have sex with him. Her body was left submerged in the water.

Haines then proceeded to walk blatantly past Lily's mother as she sat inside her car at Green Garage, waiting for her daughter.

Anna spoke to Lily soon after 2am when Lily said she would be with her mother within five minutes.

But then Anna Sullivan heard the phone click and hit the floor. This was the last time that she spoke with her daughter.

Following the trial in August, Haines, of Flemish Court, Lamphey was found guilty of murdering Lily in sexual frustration. The 31-year-old father was dealt a life sentence of at least 23 years in prison.

However if Haines had raped Lily Sullivan, then his sentence is likely to have extended to the full 30 years.

This has naturally made Anna's acceptance of her daughter's death that much more difficult.

Anna added that the support from Lily's friends since her death has been ‘absolutely amazing’. As a resut, all are welcome at the memorial event planned for this Saturday.