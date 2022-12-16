When police discovered David Daley outside his home address on the evening of May 19, they saw that his chest and face were covered in blood.

This week his solicitor, Tom Lloyd, told Haverfordwest magistrates that whenever Daley has to confront issues in his personal life, he resorts to self-harm, which sometimes includes cutting himself with a knife.

“On this particular day his relationship had broken down, he’d relapsed to alcohol abuse and self-harm, and had cut himself with his large lock knife,” said Mr Lloyd.

“When he was arrested by police, he was covered in blood.”

This week Daley, 42, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place.

Mr Lloyd went on to say that since the incident his client has stopped drinking alcohol and has also engaged with the Crisis team at the Bro Cerwyn mental health unit in Haverfordwest.

After listening to the mitigation, magistrates sentenced Daley to three months in prison suspended for 12 months.

He must carry out a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and will have an alcohol monitoring tag for 90 days. He was also ordered to pay a £128 court surcharge.

