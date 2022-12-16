A man accused of the intentional strangulation of a woman in Milford Haven has been remanded in custody by town magistrates.
Appearing before the Haverfordwest Bench by a video link from Swansea prison this week was Mark Hambrook, 38, of Silverdale Lodge, Johnston.
Hambrook is accused of the intentional strangulation of a female victim at an undisclosed property in Milford Haven on December 2 and a second charge of assaulting the same victim by beating.
He denies both charges.
Hambrook was remanded in custody until his trial proceedings commence on January 23 at Swansea Crown Court.
