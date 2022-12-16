Pembrokeshire County Council is in mourning this week following the deaths of two long-serving and highly respected senior former councillors, namely Maurice Hughes and John Allen-Mirehouse.

They served as leader and deputy leader of the County Council respectively.

John Allen-Mirehouse, from Angle, was a member of council from 1995 to 2017 and served as deputy leader between 1999 to 2012 under the leadership of Maurice and, later, Cllr John Davies.

He also served on Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority for more than 20 years, as Vice Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed and also as High Sheriff of Dyfed.

Cllr Maurice Hughes represented Merlins Bridge as Pembrokeshire County Councillor from 1995 until 2004.

A former Chairman of the Highways Committee, he went on to serve as Leader of the Council from May 1999 to May 2004.

It was under his leadership that the leader and cabinet model still used by the Authority first came into being.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s presiding member, Cllr Simon Hancock, led a tribute to both men before yesterday’s council meeting.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the two former councillors, as both Maurice Hughes and John Allen-Mirehouse were founder members of Pembrokeshire County Council in 1996,” he said.

“They were both highly capable councillors who served in senior positions throughout their careers and it was a real privilege to have served with both Maurice and John.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families.”

Former Council Leader Cllr John Davies served in Maurice’s first Cabinet when John was Deputy Leader.

“Both Maurice as leader and Johnnie as his deputy did not shy away from making difficult decisions if they believed they were for the long term good of Pembrokeshire,” he said.

“Maurice could be like a terrier and would fight the county’s corner with conviction and with genuine passion and both were able to shine a light of hope and humour into the darkest of moments within any council meeting.

“And both came from an era within local government which has now long moved on.

“Pembrokeshire has lost two very loyal servants of the county.”