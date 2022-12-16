The Landsker Singers’ first Christmas concert for three years, and the first concert without their beloved co-founder and musical director, has been hailed a resounding success.

Shirley Williams BEM, the choir’s co-founder and musical director sadly died in April. She left the choir in the very capable hands of Mr Richard Noyce, former director of music at Sir Thomas Picton School, who has accompanied the choir for the last ten years.

Shirley Williams BEM, co-founder and musical director of the Landsker Singers. (Image: Landsker Singers)

With many people remarking that the Landsker Singers' Christmas concert marks the beginning of their festive season, this year’s was bound to be emotional for all those who remember Shirley, and for those who missed its inclusion in their Christmas calendars.

The concert has a long history in Haverfordwest, with its first performance in 1990 also being the Landsker Singers’ first ever concert.

The format has remained the same ever since, with choir, string orchestra and soloists.

This year concert, at St Mary's Church, Haverfordwest on Saturday, December 10, featured pieces by John Rutter and Benjamin Britten, as well as arrangements by the choir’s co-founder Edmund Walters and two new carols by the concert’s conductor, Richard Noyce.

The concert was very well-attended and said to have been a 'resounding success'. (Image: Landsker Singers)

The congregation joined in with traditional carols Hark the Herald Angels Sing, God rest you merry Gentlemen and O Come all ye Faithful.

The Reverend Heather Cale gave the thanks at the end of the concert, and paid tribute to Shirley Williams.

The Landsker Singers will perform next at the Shirley Williams Memorial Concert on the April 22 next year.