North Pembrokeshire residents can enjoy a warm space, free tea, coffee and a film as part of the battle to keep energy bills down and communities warm.

Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun is holding Warm Winter Wednesdays where the theatre and Martha’s Café are open from 10am until 4pm every winter as a warm hub.

Anyone can come into the theatre, where they will be greeted by a friendly and helpful staff member or volunteer, and have free tea, coffee, cake.

At 11 am every Wednesday they can enjoy a free film.

For the rest of the day Martha’s Café will be open for people to socialise, read, work, browse the internet or simply just sit and enjoy some downtime in a warm and relaxed environment.

There will be free coffee, tea and cake (while it lasts) until 4pm.

Warm Winter Wednesdays have been made possible by the community warm hub funding administered by PAVS.

“Our community theatre is busy place most evenings and we are always delighted to welcome people through its doors,” said a spokesperson for the venue.

“With some help from our friends at PAVS, we are going to extend that welcome to a new daytime session, every Wednesday “We want Theatr Gwaun to be a warm and welcoming place for our community, especially during these testing winter months.

“So come along between 10am and 4pm and see what we have to offer.”

Warm Winter Wednesdays will be happening every Wednesday at Theatr Gwaun from until March 29, with the exception of December 21 and 28.