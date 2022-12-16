The cheapest supermarkets for Christmas shopping have been revealed and the list may surprise you.

With Christmas just around the corner and many scrambling to get themselves sorted for the big day, some may be looking for places to go to get everything they need.

However, with most people's budgets tighter than they were last year, many will be looking for the cheapest store to shop at this December.

That is why a new study by the savings marketplace, Raisin UK, has carried out a like-to-like comparison of stores across the country.

What are the cheapest supermarkets for Christmas shopping

The researchers compared the prices of Christmas dinner staples such as turkey, roast potatoes, stuffing, gravy, Brussels sprouts, carrots, pigs in blankets, parsnips, cranberry sauce, and (a somewhat controversial entry) Yorkshire puddings.

ASDA was found to be the cheapest supermarket with a Christmas dinner costing only £20.89.

This was achieved by taking advantage of the brand's Just Essentials range to make huge savings on products like stuffing and gravy.

ASDA was followed closely by Aldi at £20.91 which had the cheapest small whole turkey at just £13.49.

PA - ASDA was found to be the cheapest shop for Christmas dinner (Image: PA)

Here is the full list of supermarkets and the total cost of a Christmas dinner from them:

Asda - £20.89

Aldi - £20.91

Tesco - £23.23

Morrisons - £24.00

Sainsbury’s - £26.00

Iceland - £26.15

M&S - £33.15

Waitrose - £33.15

Lidl wasn't included on the list as it did not include the same availability of stock as its competitors.

Cheapest supermarkets for a frozen turkey

Aldi had the cheapest frozen turkey at just £13.49 with Asda following closely at £13.50.

Here is the full list of supermarkets and the price of the cheapest frozen turkey from them:

Aldi - £13.49

Asda - £13.50

Iceland - £13.50

Tesco - £14.00

Morrisons - £14.97

Sainsbury’s - £16.00

Waitrose - £16.00

M&S - £19.50

This data was gathered using online websites and in-store checks when data was not available.