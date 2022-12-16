The Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning for west Wales for the next three days.

Parts of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion fall under the warning for ice for both today and tomorrow.

The whole of the three counties, along with most of Wales, England and a good part of Scotland, are affected by the warning for Sunday.

Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces, including injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. There could be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, the Met Office warns.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

People are advised to make sure their homes are adequately heated and to clear snow and ice from paths and driveways early in the day if possible, using salt sand to melt the ice or snow.

Tonight, Friday the Met Office says that temperatures could drop to -4 °C with a risk of frost and freezing fog in east Wales.

Tomorrow (Saturday) showers are forecast particularly in the north and west, thesewill be wintry over high ground.

It should be drier and brighter further south with sunny spells. Winds will increase from the west later and the maximum temperature is forecast to be 8 °C.

The Met Office says that a spell of snow is likely overnight into Sunday, with rain quickly following.

The weather will then become much milder than of late with further rain Monday. It will be drier but cloudy and a little cooler on Tuesday.