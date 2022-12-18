RELIGION has been a prominent factor in the lives of the people of Pembrokeshire for centuries. Over the various hundreds of years that people have been in the county, a large number of churches have been built commemorating various saints and religious figures.
Almost all of these churches have seen renovations take place and many have closed their doors due to dwindling congregation numbers and the rising costs to keep them running.
Here we take a look at some of the churches in Pembrokeshire in decades gone by.
MORE NEWS:
Some of the pictures were supplied by our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here