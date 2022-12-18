RELIGION has been a prominent factor in the lives of the people of Pembrokeshire for centuries. Over the various hundreds of years that people have been in the county, a large number of churches have been built commemorating various saints and religious figures.

Almost all of these churches have seen renovations take place and many have closed their doors due to dwindling congregation numbers and the rising costs to keep them running.

Here we take a look at some of the churches in Pembrokeshire in decades gone by.

Llanstadwell Church in 1913. Picture: Fred Baker

St James' Church in Manorbier. Picture: Western Telegraph archives

The Ellis image showing St Mary's Church at the top towering over the guildhall in Haverfordwest. Picture: Western Telegraph archives

St Catherine's Church and vicarage in 1905. Picture: Fred Baker

St Martin's Church steeple is visible in this picture from Haverfordwest alongside Bethesda Church in the right corner. The picture was taken around 1890-1900s. Picture: Samantha Dalton

St Martin's Church, Tenby around 1900. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Some of the pictures were supplied by our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.