Hold the front page - Fanny has lost her bloomers!

The announcement was made earlier this morning when the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, confirmed that in a somewhat careless fashion, Fanny the Nanny (the dame at it's Sleeping Beauty panto), has lost her bloomers.

As a result, Fanny needs the help of local people to find them, as it’s highly likely that the show won’t be able to go on if they are not found.

A series of three riddles are being released tomorrow (Saturday, December 17) for anyone willing to join the search for Fanny’s bloomers. The riddles will be released on the Torch’s Facebook from 10am.

“I’ve lost my bloomers!,” exclaimed Fanny to the Western Telegraph.

“They just flew off.

"They’re purple and spotty and a bit on the large size but they’re still here somewhere in Pembrokeshire so if you find them let us know and there could be a prize for you!”

Anyone able to solve the riddles and find the bloomers, or just spot them while on their travels in Pembrokeshire, must take a picture of them and post on either Instagram, Twitter or Facebook using the #torchpanto hashtag.

All names will be put into a draw to win a family ticket (either two adults AND two children or one adult and three children) to Sleeping Beauty and a monthly family cinema pass to see a film of your choice once a month throughout 2023. And this will even include all the popcorn. The winner will be announced on Monday, December 19.

Happy hunting!