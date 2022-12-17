OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club has more than 2,500 members who regularly post stunning pictures from across Pembrokeshire.

Each week, we set them a theme to take photos of and this week, to coincide with the snowfall we had across the county and much of the UK, we set the theme of snow.

We had lovely pictures of dogs enjoying the snow and the covered mountains. Here are just some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Picture: Shelley JenkinsPicture: Shelley Jenkins

Western Telegraph: Picture: Marc EvansPicture: Marc Evans

Western Telegraph: Picture: Rosemary ReesPicture: Rosemary Rees

Western Telegraph: Picture: Liam WoolleyPicture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Picture: Marcus CarrozzoPicture: Marcus Carrozzo

Western Telegraph: Picture: Laura HemingwayPicture: Laura Hemingway

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.