A PEMBROKESHIRE children’s charity has received a funding boost from Western Telegraph’s parent company.

The Gannett Foundation selected several charities across South Wales that were put in the running to win a share of £16,000 and because of Western Telegraph readers, Snap Specialist Playgroup received a welcoming Christmas bonus.

Snap Specialist Playgroup based at Withybush Hospital was awarded £193.65 from the Cash for Charities campaign.

Snap was founded in 1993 by paediatrician Dr. Vipulendran and developed a committee across agencies to help provide services for children with additional learning needs.

The playgroup was set up to allow the children’s needs to be observed, assessed and identified to ensure that they have the vital support needed.

Snap is based in the child health department at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest and is a registered charity which provides sessional day care for children aged between 18-months and two years with additional learning needs.

There are also stay and play sessions held for children aged from birth to three-years-old and their parents which help provide additional support to allow them to work with the wider community to help children reach their full potential.

The charity has highly trained play specialist support workers who work on a one-to-one ratio with the children within their care to enhance development through early intervention of sensory and play based curriculum.

Cindy Jenkins, playgroup manager at Snap, said: “We are very grateful to all those that purchased the paper and placed their vote for Snap Specialist Playgroup.

“The money raised will go towards purchasing new sensory resources.”