A farmer who was disqualified from keeping animals indefinitely will face trial next year charged with breaching a court order by keeping lovebirds, dogs and tortoises.

Sean Burns, of Bramble Hall Farm, Ferry Lane, Pembroke Dock, was given a 20-week prison sentence on February 13, 2020, as well as being banned indefinitely from keeping animals, this includes having any involvement or influence over the care or welfare of animals.

The sentence followed a trial in which Burns was found guilty of illegal dog breeding. He had previously admitted 13 animal welfare charges.

In September 2020 he received a suspended prison sentence, alongside two other men for his part in the production of smokies at Bramble Hall Farm.

Last month, Burns, 52, denied three charges of breaching a disqualification after conviction.

He is accused of keeping tortoises, love birds and dogs at Bramble Hall Farm and another address in Pembroke between January 26, 2022, and July 11, 2022, contrary to the animal welfare act.

He appeared in front of Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 15, for a pre-trial hearing.

Magistrates set a trial date for January 18 next year at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.

They remanded Burns on unconditional bail until then.