Milford Haven powerlifter Bleddyn Gibbs has been added to the Team Special Olympics GB squad for Berlin 2023.

The announcement was made yesterday (Thursday) signalling the countdown to when Bleddyn will travel to Germany for next year’s Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Bleddyn (18) lives in Thornton and attends the Special Olympics West Wales programme.

He is one of eight athletes added to the squad this week following confirmation that the Team Special Olympics GB will also compete at Badminton, Powerlifting and Ten-Pin Bowling.

The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 will be the world’s largest inclusive sporting event of the year, with 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing across 26 sports. The Games open on 17 June at the iconic Olympiastadion Berlin, with the competition taking place over nine days.

Colin Dyer, Chief Executive of Special Olympics GB, said: “It’s an incredible achievement for any athlete with an intellectual disability to represent Team Special Olympics GB on the world stage. We congratulate our latest eight team members who will make history and many great memories.”

Today’s extended squad announcement follows the initial naming, in November, of 58 athletes competing across 12 sports. Alongside Team Special Olympics GB athletes, a further 28 coaches and 22 support and medical staff will form part of the Berlin 2023 contingent.

Team Special Olympics GB is also supported by Jingle Jam, the world’s biggest charity gaming event that was created by The Yogscast in 2011. The event has supported 12 charities with Special Olympics GB using the opportunity to support those travelling to Berlin 2023.

Special Olympics GB is the UK’s largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities. More than 6,500 athletes are currently registered and are participating at one of the 95 accredited programmes within Scotland, England and Wales, which are delivered by a devoted team of around 3,500 volunteers.

The Special Olympics World Games takes place every four years and is the blue ribband event in the organisation’s sporting calendar.

Berlin 2023 follows on from Abu Dhabi 2019, with the event having a proud history that dates back to the first Games in Chicago in 1968.