Pembrokeshire’s loos are currently facing the onslaught of the icy weather as council crews are battling with burst pipes and frozen fixtures.

Pembrokeshire County Council has said public toilets in Penblewin Car Park; Porthclais; Castle Lake car park, Haverfordwest; Parrog, Newport and Felindre Farchog are currently closed.

The council said that it is currently working to fix the issues and that the public toilets will re-open as soon as they are able to do so.

Motorists are also being urged to drive carefully and plan their journeys.

“Snow and ice are causing difficult travelling conditions,” said Road Safety Wales.

“Please check the weather forecast and travel reports before starting a journey.

“Roads, pavements and cycleways may be clear at home but conditions could be completely different just a short distance away.

“If you're walking and it's icy, consider planning a route to avoid hills, steps and areas that have not been gritted, where possible.

“Wear sturdy footwear with a good grip - you could change into other footwear when you have reached your destination.”