Police are urging motorists to stay at home if possible and only travel if essential due the ‘extremely hazardous’ weather conditions caused by the ice and snow.

Officers said that roads across the Dyfed-Powys force area are currently ‘extremely treacherous due to the icy conditions’.

“Please stay home if possible, and only travel if your journey is essential,” said a force spokesperson.

Motorists who have to travel are also being urged to drive carefully and plan their journeys.

“Snow and ice are causing difficult travelling conditions,” said Road Safety Wales.

“Please check the weather forecast and travel reports before starting a journey.

“Roads, pavements and cycleways may be clear at home, but conditions could be completely different just a short distance away.”

Foe pedestrians the organisation issued the following advice: “If you're walking and it's icy, consider planning a route to avoid hills, steps and areas that have not been gritted, where possible.

“Wear sturdy footwear with a good grip - you could change into other footwear when you have reached your destination.”