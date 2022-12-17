I know the NHS is struggling with shortage of staff and shortage of beds because the UK still hasn’t sorted the care system out. I know the A&E departments are short staffed and under pressure.

I have experienced that too.

I know the shortage of beds leads to pressure on the ambulance service. These issues are priorities that need urgent attention.

I want to share my recent very different experience.

I quite suddenly developed a lump in an embarrassing place and rang Fishguard Health Centre as I believed a doctor should examine it.

I was offered an appointment within 20 minutes. The doctor I saw recommended I attend the Same Day Emergency Care at Withybush, providing me with the necessary letter.

Later that same day I was seen by the surgical team there who dealt with the lump and recommended I ask a nurse the next day at the Health Centre to examine the wound and re-dress it.

I duly rang the Health Centre the next morning and was offered an appointment 20 minutes later. The nurse I saw was excellent, careful and efficient.

What more can one ask of the NHS? This was faultless and is much appreciated. Thank you everyone concerned and all tax payers who make the NHS possible.

JEREMY MARTINEAU,

GOODWICK