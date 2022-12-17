This shocking photo shows the debris of a car wedged into the side of a property at the bottom of Union Hill, Haverfordwest.

The car seems to have made impact with the gable end of the property, possibly due to the widely reported icy road conditions.

The gable end appears to have suffered from the impact with several large cracks visible from the point of collision.

It is not known at this time if there were any casualties.

Emergency services closed Quay Street in Haverfordwest at around 1am this morning.

Diversions were put in place via Castle Square and up High Street and drivers were asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

It is understood that this was in connection with the same incident and that the road reopened some time later.

The Western Telegraph has contacted the emergency services for more information on the incident.

We will update this as we get more information.