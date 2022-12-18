The most wonderful time of the year is just days away meaning major UK supermarkets will be altering opening times to give staff a well-earned break over the festive season.
It seems we spend the whole year planning for the big day only to realise we have forgotten something and make a mad dash to the shops.
It’s worth bearing in mind, supermarkets including Asda, Aldi and Tesco will be changing their opening times.
We've broken down all the major supermarket opening times during the Christmas period so that you don't get caught out.
Aldi Christmas opening times
- Friday December 23: 7am - 10pm
- Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
You can check your local store's opening times on the Aldi website.
Asda Christmas opening times
- Friday, December 23: 6am - 11pm
- Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am - 4pm
You can check your local store's opening times using Asda's store locator.
Tesco Christmas opening times
- Friday, December 23: Open 24 hours
- Christmas Eve: Midnight - 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm
Check your local store's opening times on the Tesco website.
Morrisons Christmas opening times
- Thursday December 23: 6am - midnight
- Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm
Check your local Morrisons' store here.
Sainsbury's Christmas opening times
- Friday, December 23: 6am - 11pm
- Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 10am - 7pm
Opening times may depend on your local area, check your local store's opening times on the Sainsbury's website.
Marks and Spencer Christmas opening times
- Friday, December 23: Varies depending on store
- Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
M&S will also be closing on Boxing Day this year, check your local store's opening times.
Iceland Christmas opening times
Friday, December 23: Varies
- Christmas Eve: Varied opening hours to 5pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
Double-check your local store's opening hours here.
Lidl Christmas opening times
- Friday, December 23: 7am - 10pm
- Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 10am - 4pm
The supermarket chain will be closed on Christmas Day but you can check your local opening hours on Lidl's website.
