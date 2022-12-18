The top ten cheapest places in Pembrokeshire to fill your car with fuel have been published.

The Facebook group Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch has collected information from forecourts throughout the county and has come up with the top ten cheapest fuel pups for both diesel and unleaded in the county.

Here is the list for this weekend, courtesy of member John Durham:

Petrol Standard Unleaded E10

No. 1 - 134.9p Kiln Park, Tenby Fiveways, Tenby

No. 2 - 137.9p Begelly/Kilgetty

No. 3 - 139.7p Gulf Road, Milford

No. 4 - 139.9p Robeston Wathen Crossways, Neyland Green Garage, Pembroke

No. 5 - 142.9p Crymych

No. 6 - 143.9p Lamphy Pelcomb

No. 7 - 144.9p Llandewi Velfrey

No. 8 - 145.9p Ocean Haze, St Davids East Gate, Narberth Gernant Garage, Meanclochog Glandy Cross, Clunderwen

No. 9 - 146.9p Tesco, Pembroke Dock Eglwyswrw

No. 10- 147.7p Asda, Pembroke Dock

Highest price 162.9p :- Goodwick

Top Ten Standard Diesel B7

No. 1 - 151.9p Kiln Park, Tenby

No. 2 - 154.9p Fiveways, Tenby

No. 3 - 159.7p Gulf, North Road, Milford

No. 4 - 159.9p Robeston Wathen Crossways Neyland Green Garage, Pembroke

No. 5 - 161.9p Begelly/Kilgetty

No. 6. - 162.9p Crymych

No. 7 - 163.9p Gernant Garage, Meanclochog

No. 8 - 164.9p Pelcomb

No. 9 - 165.9p Ocean Haze, St Davids Lamphy

No. 10 - 166.9p Llandewi Velfrey Highest price :- 184.9p Goodwick