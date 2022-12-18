The top ten cheapest places in Pembrokeshire to fill your car with fuel have been published.
The Facebook group Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch has collected information from forecourts throughout the county and has come up with the top ten cheapest fuel pups for both diesel and unleaded in the county.
Here is the list for this weekend, courtesy of member John Durham:
Petrol Standard Unleaded E10
No. 1 - 134.9p Kiln Park, Tenby Fiveways, Tenby
No. 2 - 137.9p Begelly/Kilgetty
No. 3 - 139.7p Gulf Road, Milford
No. 4 - 139.9p Robeston Wathen Crossways, Neyland Green Garage, Pembroke
No. 5 - 142.9p Crymych
No. 6 - 143.9p Lamphy Pelcomb
No. 7 - 144.9p Llandewi Velfrey
No. 8 - 145.9p Ocean Haze, St Davids East Gate, Narberth Gernant Garage, Meanclochog Glandy Cross, Clunderwen
No. 9 - 146.9p Tesco, Pembroke Dock Eglwyswrw
No. 10- 147.7p Asda, Pembroke Dock
Highest price 162.9p :- Goodwick
Top Ten Standard Diesel B7
No. 1 - 151.9p Kiln Park, Tenby
No. 2 - 154.9p Fiveways, Tenby
No. 3 - 159.7p Gulf, North Road, Milford
No. 4 - 159.9p Robeston Wathen Crossways Neyland Green Garage, Pembroke
No. 5 - 161.9p Begelly/Kilgetty
No. 6. - 162.9p Crymych
No. 7 - 163.9p Gernant Garage, Meanclochog
No. 8 - 164.9p Pelcomb
No. 9 - 165.9p Ocean Haze, St Davids Lamphy
No. 10 - 166.9p Llandewi Velfrey Highest price :- 184.9p Goodwick
