A desperately worried sister is appealing for any information that might lead to her vulnerable brother, missing for more than a week, being traced.

Lucy Richards-Lowe’s brother Robert, known as Rob, has been missing for more than 10 days.

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police last week said that 44-year-old Robert suffers from a condition which might leave him disoriented and confused. His family are concerned for his welfare.

Rob left his home in Letterston without his phone and has not been seen since.

He was last seen in Letterston garage on December 7, when he was wearing blue, purple and white checked pyjama trousers, a grey or light green coat with an orange zip, a grey beanie hat and carrying a dark green satchel bag.

Lucy has released this CCTV image, which is the last sighting of her brother Rob before he went missing on December 7. (Image: Family picture)

The family understands that after this he headed back towards the bus stop on the Square, opposite Something’s Cooking.

Lucy says that Rob is very vulnerable and is appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“He left without his phone and has not used his bank or cards since that evening in Letterston garage, he never arrived back to his flat.

“He’s not used the bus or taxi so was on foot,” she said in an appeal on social media.

"Someone must know something."

Lucy is asking anyone with dashcam footage of Letterston on December 7, taken between 5.20pm and 6pm to get in touch.

She is also asking anybody who may have CCTV that covers the road through Letterston to contact her.

44-year-old Robert suffers from a condition which might leave him disoriented and confused. His family is concerned for his welfare. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Lucy is asking anybody who has seen Rob to get in touch with her via Facebook or to contact the police on 101.

Rob has links to Hampshire, Johnston and St Davids.

“If anyone has seen my brother Rob, please let us or the police know,” she said.

Anyone with information can contact the police online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online or email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101.