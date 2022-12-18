Thousands of properties in north Pembrokeshire and Cardigan have been left with no water or very low pressure today, Sunday, as the icy conditions take their toll.

Locals in Cardigan say they have been without water for 24 hours. They say that they have finally managed to contact Welsh Water/ Dwr Cymru who said that burst pipes have affected more than 3,000 properties, not just in Cardigan but right up to Llandysul and Horeb.

A map showing the affected area. (Image: Welsh Water)

Welsh Water’s website says that it is aware that households in the area have little or no water at the moment and that it is working to fix the problem. It says that the problems began at 4am today and anticipate that it will be resolved by 4pm this afternoon.

Those on Welsh Water’s priority list may be provided with bottled water until the problem is fixed. However, Cardigan residents who have been in touch with the company way that there is not the capacity to deliver bottled water to all affected.

Earlier today residents organised a water bowser by the flats in Bro Teifi. Locals were able to fill up containers so that they could at least flush their toilets.

In Fishguard too some Welsh Water customers are experiencing no water or low water pressure.

Welsh Water says that it anticipates this to be sorted out this afternoon too but no time has been given.

Customers in Fishguard received alerts from the company at around 6pm yesterday.

The area around Fishguard affected by the water emergency. (Image: Welsh Water)

“The thaw is here and when temperatures change, we're likely to see a rise in the number of burst pipes,” said a spokesperson for Welsh Water.

“Our teams are working through all weather conditions to repair leaks as quickly as possible .

Members of the public can report burst pipes as they happen by calling 0800 052 0130.