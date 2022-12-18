The Pembroke Dock area’s cheapest and most expensive streets have been revealed by researchers looking at data from the last five years.

The area’s most expensive streets include areas of Cosheston, Richmond Road and Ocean Way in Pennar.

The average property price in some areas of Cosheston is £745,666, while Richmond Road properties average at £566,666 and Ocean Way at £363,750.

There have been three property sales each in all these streets over the last five years.

The area’s cheapest streets include Kent Row in Llanion Park, Meyrick Street, Queen Street and Dimond East Street.

Average prices in these areas over the past five years have been below £73,650, with each street averaging between four and eight property sales.

The figures have been compiled by Property Solvers.

In the most expensive list Cosheston features four times in the top ten most expensive areas, although only one street is specifically named; Fosse Way which is the fifth most expensive.

The village has a small population and is situated on an inlet of the Cleddau estuary, while parts of it are in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Ocean Way in Pennar’ large modern houses also feature estuary views and are close to South Pembrokeshire Golf Club.

Richmond Road is closer to the commercial centre but again features large modern houses with estuary views.

Richmond Road is the area's second most expensive street. (Image: Google Maps)

The area’s cheapest street is Kent Row in Llanion Park with eight sales in the past five years and an average property price of under £60,000.

In the town centre Meyrick Street, with an average property price of £63,736, Queen Street, with an average price of £72,737 and Dimond Street East with an average price of £73,650 were all marked as good value.

Kent Row in Llanion Park was named as Pembroke Dock's cheapest street. (Image: Rightmove)

In total these three streets have had 14 sales over the last five years.

Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2017 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the SA65 postcode.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said that his researchers had only ranked streets that had more than three sales in the last five years ‘to keep the data less skewed’.