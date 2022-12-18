Cardiff Met University 2 Haverfordwest County 0

HAVERFORDWEST County were unable to provide early Christmas cheer as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff Met University in a freezing Cymru Premier clash at Cyncoed Campus on Friday night

There was little to warm the small band of travelling supporters after the Archers has hit the target early on from a penalty, and Sam Jones finally sealed the points in second half injury time.

Haverfordwest’s ninth league defeat sees them five points adrift of sixth-placed Penybont, with just five games to go until the league split, starting against Aberystwyth Town at home on Friday.

The Bluebirds then face a festive double header against Pontypridd, away on Boxing Day, and then back at Bridge Meadow on New Year’s Eve, and points will be the priority for Tony Pennock’s men.

Looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Newtown, Haverfordwest were keen to impress in front of the live S4C cameras – but it took just eight minutes for the students to take an early advantage.

After early home pressure, skipper Chris Baker was fouled by defender Rhys Abbruzzese, and Lewis Rees kept his cool from the spot to send keeper Lee Idzli the wrong way for the opening goal.

The students generally remained on top, with Rees firing into the side-netting, but at the other end Ben Fawcett was unable to connect with Jordan Davies’ cross as Met held a worthy lead at the break.

There was little to choose between the sides in the second period and as the temperatures dropped further, Dixon Kabongo, having seen an earlier shot blocked, fired a good chance just wide.

Back came Haverfordwest, and Iori Humphries’ header was deflected wide, and Abbruzzesse’s fired over - but Sam Jones had the final say with home side’s second goal in stoppage time.

Cutting in from the right, his initial shot came back off the keeper, but he made no mistake on the rebound as the Bluebirds moved up to third place, albeit having now played two more than Bala.

CARDIFF MET: A Lang, M Chubb, K McCarthy, A Jones, E Lewis, C Baker (Capt), L Rees, H Owen (82’ E Evans), Ch Craven, D Kabongo, S Jones. Substitutes not used: M Manson, T Price, K Williams, C Bullock, E Humphries.

HAVERFORDWEST: L Idzi, I Humphreys, R Abbruzzese, R Watts, C Shephard (Captain), J Veale, H Jones (45’ Ioan Evans), B Fawcett, J Davies, J Wilson (71’ R George), E Dugan (60’ H John). Substitutes: Z Jones, L Davies, I Watkins.

Referee: T Owen. Assistants: H Hendricks & J Sheils. Fourth Official: C Greenstock.

A huge thanks to everyone who travelled to Cardiff in tricky conditions to cheer us on last night 💙 pic.twitter.com/DChRF8IKqc — Haverfordwest County AFC (@HaverfordwestFC) December 17, 2022