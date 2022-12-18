MERLINS Bridge have the Christmas number one spot in the Manderwood Pembrokeshire League division one after two goals from Matthew D’Ivry set up a solid 3-0 home win over Pennar Robins at the weekend.

After a goalless first half, substitute Lee Hudgell set up D’Ivry to make the breakthrough just a minute into the second period, and D’Ivry created the chance for Will Evans to double the lead around the hour.

Henry Thomas created the chance for D’Ivry to seal the points with the third goal of the game, to maintain their six point lead at the top of the table from Goodwick United, who have two games in hand.

United showed no signs of slipping up in the race for the championship as they roared to an emphatic 6-0 win in their derby showdown at Fishguard Sports, with four of the goals scored in the second half.

Despite a spirited performance from the hosts, Scott Delaney made the breakthrough six minutes before the interval, and he then set up James Bryan to double the lead in the closing minutes of the half.

Soon after the interval, the impressive Jonny Horgan created the chance for Rhys Jones to make it 3-0, and Horgan then chipped in with a brace, before Rhys Jones also completed his double for the visitors.

Hakin United made it five wins from just six league outings this season as they comfortably beat Monkton Swifts 4-0 at the Obs, having led 1-0 at the interval through a fine Ashley Bevan volley.

Mark Jones doubled the lead in the second half, before goals from Kieran King and Justin Harding sealed the points for the Vikings, who will be hoping to make the most of their games in hand in 2023.

In the only other division one match to go ahead last weekend, an equaliser from Joel Morgan earned St Ishmaels a 1-1 draw against Neyland, who had opened the scoring in the second half through 17-year-old sub Fletcher Picton.