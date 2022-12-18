A MAN has been jailed for 20 years for rape and other historic sex offences committed against two girls under the age of 16.

Stephen David Bron, 68, from Cwrt-Newydd, was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court after being told that each of his victims had been 'haunted' by his behaviour.

Bron was sentenced after impact statements were read out in court by the prosecution.

One of the victims said she was scared to speak out at the time, lacked self-confidence and kept getting flashbacks. She added: "I felt my body wasn't my own anymore."

The other girl said she lost interest in school as a result of being abused.

Bron took one of his victims to a disused building and told her: "I have fantasized about having sex with you", the court heard.

Judge Brian Forster KC said the defendant had abused his victims for his own sexual gratification.

He told Bron: "Your behaviour has had an enormous impact on the complainants. Each has been haunted by the memory of what you did to them. A shadow has been cast over each life."

The court heard that Bron had no relevant previous convictions.

He suffers from severe pulmonary disease, which affects his breathing and ability to climb stairs, but Judge Forster said he could give the defendant's illness only limited weight when passing sentence.

Bron committed the offences in the Southampton area but now lives in Cwrt-Newydd.

He was jailed for 20 years for rape, eight years for attempted rape and indecent assault, and five years for five further counts of indecent assault. The three terms will run concurrently.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order - both of which will be in place indefinitely.

Bron had denied the offences but was found guilty following a trial last month. Sentencing was adjourned for the preparation of background reports.

As Bron was led from the dock Judge Forster praised the victims for the courage they showed in reporting his crimes and giving evidence at the trial.