A Nativity scene played out on a Pembrokeshire beach has reached a national audience after it was crowned with a magical halo.

Award-winning freelance photographer Joann Randles returned to her old primary school, St Teilo’s in Tenby, to capture the Christmas story enacted by pupils.

As Henry and Diya posed on Tenby’s South Beach as Joseph and Mary, a natural phenomenon created a halo of light out at sea.

Joann, who is formerly of Saundersfoot, said: “To make use of the beautiful location, we took some of the children from Class 4 to the South Beach for Nativity scene photographs.

“What we didn’t expect was when the children began to hold hands, a wonderful weather phenomenon known as a Sun Dog or 22° Halo began to appear, positioned directly behind the children.

“Nature stepped in and set the scene perfectly.”

Joann – who recently won the title of Photographer of the Year at the Wales Media Awards – was delighted when the image was published on Page 2 of The Daily Telegraph on Friday.

And equally thrilled were the St Teilo’s Catholic Primary School family, who are bidding a fond farewell at the end of term to long-serving headteacher Angela Nicholls.

School governors’ chair, Dr Maria Zeraschi, said: “The photograph has significance at this time of year, as we celebrate the birth of Jesus.

"It seemed especially fitting to have the photograph set on South Beach with Caldey Island in the background and the pupils dressed as Mary and Joseph framed by a halo.

“Joann Randles, photographer and an alumnus of the school, explained it was created when ‘the sun or moon light refracts millions of ice crystals in the atmosphere’.

“It created a spiritual setting suited to the subject of the image.

“With the retirement of our respected and beloved headteacher, Mrs Angela Nicholls, the photograph seems a suitable testament to the respectful and reverent environment she has endeavoured to propagate in the school.

“The governors, staff, pupils, parents, and carers thank her for her dedication to St Teilo’s over the years, as both a teacher and then headteacher.

"We all wish her a happy retirement. She will be much missed.”