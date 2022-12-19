St Davids RNLI volunteer crew has been kitted out in new crew jumpers and polo shirts thanks to the generosity of a local business.

St Davids Escapes, which provides holiday accommodation locally, invited guests to support the RNLI in St Davids by donating £2.50, £5, £10 or £25 when making a booking through their website.

The donations have added up over the year to fund new polo shirts and jumpers for the St Davids crew.

“Being the only coastal national park in the UK, packed with water-loving tourists year-round, it was natural for us at St Davids Escapes to choose the RNLI as our charity, and St Davids Lifeboat Station in particular,” said Rachael Copley, director at St Davids Escapes.

“The local lifeboat offers support for the rugged and wild coastline of northwest Pembrokeshire, keeping both locals and visitors safe in and around our seas.

“To us all members of the volunteer crew are heroes and to pay tribute to their hard work, dedication and bravery we have named them as our official charity.

“We’re very proud to be working with St Davids Lifeboat Station and looking forward to continuing the fundraising for the local station in 2023.”

Will Chant, RNLI coxswain for St Davids RNLI lifeboat, added: “It's an amazing and kind donation we've received from St Davids Escapes.

“These new jumpers and polo shirts will be worn with real pride by the crew as they help them feel a valued part of the community we support, and they are great for crew camaraderie and friendship.

“On behalf of the crew, I would like to extend thanks to all the customers who’ve donated.”