NINE schools in Ceredigion – including two secondary schools - are closed today (Monday, 19 December) due to Welsh Water operational issues which are affecting supply.

Cardigan, Lampeter, Llandysul, Aberaeron and surrounding areas are all affected, and Ceredigion County Council has confirmed that schools and day centres have been closed.

The schools shut today include Ysgol Ciliau Parc; Ysgol Llangwyryfon; Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi; Ysgol Dihewyd; Ysgol Talgarreg; Ysgol Llannon; Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron; Ysgol Bro Teifi and Canolfan Aeron, Ceredigion Pupil Referral Unit (PRU).

Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron posted on its Facebook page: “There is no water on site (a situation which has affected much of West Ceredigion).

“We will receive updates from Welsh Water and pass on all information received.

“Pupils should view Teams for provision during the day.”

Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi - which had been closed on Friday due to a faulty heating system - is open and the school has advised parents that pupils do not have to wear uniform.

"We understand that many families have been without water this weekend and may have been unable to wash school uniform," said a statement.

"Pupils who do not have clean uniform may wear their own clothes until the water supply problem is resolved."

Welsh Water has apologised for the supply issues, saying there are a number of burst mains in rural Ceredigion, with heavy rain hampering its response.

On its website, a statement from Dwr Cymru says: "We're sorry to any customers that may still be experiencing no water or low pressure at the moment.

“Due to current weather conditions, we're currently dealing with an increased number of issues across our network.

"Our teams are working hard across our operational area to resolve these issues as quickly as possible. Tankers are being used to refill our water mains to help restore supplies."

“In the meantime, bottle water stations have been set up and will be open overnight for those who can collect it.”

There are bottle stations available at the Mart Car Park, Newcastle Emlyn and St Tysul’s Church, Llandysul.

Ceredigion County Council has confirmed that the lack of water supply is affecting a number of services.

A statement read: “Welsh Water have announced that they are experiencing operational issues affecting Cardigan, Lampeter, Llandysul, Aberaeronand surrounding areas of West Wales, which is affecting the supply to customers in this area.

“A number of schools across the County are closed due to the lack of water supply.

“Aberaeron Leisure Centre is closed. All other council-operated Leisure Centres are open with the exception of NERS courses.

“All day centres in the mid and south of County are closed.

“Today's Corporate Resources Scrutiny Committee will be held virtually."

The Albion Hotel in Cardigan was forced to shut because of a lack of water supply.

"Fortunately, we are normally closed on Sundays but now we want to know what to do the rest of the week and cannot tell people for certain when we will reopen," said owner Steffan Walker.

Meanwhile Elizabeth Evans, who represents Aberaeron and Aberarth on Ceredigion Council, said volunteers have been distributing water.

"At least 3,000 houses are without water," she said. "Councillors in Cardigan have been distributing water."