A motorist caught driving at more than double the speed limit has lost his licence and must pay hundreds of pounds in costs and fines.

Nathan Jones, of Hakin Drive, Hakin, was caught driving his Volkswagen at 61 MPH on the B4327 Dale Road, Haverfordwest.

Speed cameras clocked the Volkswagen Touran Se Family Tdi driving at over twice the speed limit on May 3 this year.

The 30mph limit on the B4327 Dale Road, Haverfordwest is signified by street lighting placed at less than 200 yard intervals.

Jones, 27, did not appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court when his case was heard on Friday, December 16.

Magistrates had already found the case proved under the Single Justice Procedure, on November 18 this year.

Jones was fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Magistrates also disqualified him from driving for six months. They said that this disqualification was ‘obligatory due to repeat offending’.

Jones’ driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

He must pay the balance of £816 by January 13 next year.