Cardigan Integrated Care Centre is returning to normal from today, Monday 19 December, after issues with the water supply meant that its services had to be halted.

It follows news that nine schools in Ceredigion – including two secondary schools - are closed today due to Welsh Water operational issues.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your understanding," read a statement from Hywel Dda health board.

On Friday, 16 December, the health board announced that Cardigan Integrated Care Centre would be closed due to a water supply issue.

"Due to a problem with the water supply at Cardigan Integrated Care Centre, were forced to temporarily pause some services on Friday afternoon," said a Hywel Dda spokesperson.

"This was as a result of the spell of cold weather we are currently experiencing."

The situation meant that all outpatient appointments had to be cancelled on Friday and patients were contacted directly to rearrange appointments.

The Minor Injuries Unit and Same Day Emergency Care Unit were closed for the rest of the day and re-opened on Monday morning.

The GP Practice was also closed on Friday, with services resuming on Monday, and practice nurses had to re-arrange linics as soon as possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have cause," said a statement. "Engineers investigated the problem and worked hard to resolve it as soon as possible."

Meanwhile the health board advises residents that if you are unwell you can visit the online symptom checker to cross-check your symptoms against a number of common ailments and if directed call NHS 111.

It also advises residents to only attend an Emergency Department if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, such as severe breathing difficulties; severe pain or bleeding, chest pain, a suspected stroke, or serious trauma injuries.

"If you have a less serious injury then please visit one of our other Minor Injury Units," said a Hywel Dda spokesperson.

"They can treat adults and children over 12-months of age, with injuries such as minor wounds, insect bites, minor limb, head, or face injuries, foreign bodies in the nose or ear.

"We have minor injury or walk-in services at our main acute hospitals, as well as Tenby Hospital. For opening hours, please check our website.

"Many community pharmacies can also provide walk-in, common ailment or triage and treat services without an appointment."