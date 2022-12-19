There is a chance for people in a Pembrokeshire village known for its community spirit to keep warm and enjoy a free meal with their neighbours every Friday.

The Hermon Warm Room initiative is part of the Pembrokeshire -wide warm hubs scheme to combat the cost of living crisis. It offers a free meal at 12 noon every Friday in Canolfan Hermon.

Canolfan Hermon has teamed up with Fairfield Catering in Crymych to offer a hearty warm meal every Friday.

The meals are being supplied by Fairfield Catering, Crymych. (Image: Cris Tomos)

Items on the menu include roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, roast turkey with sage and onion stuffing, chicken and mushroom pie, cottage pie and vegetable and lentil lasagne.

These are followed by puddings which include apple crumble with custard and jam sponge pudding with custard.

The initiative in Hermon has been instigated by a group of volunteers and the grant bid submitted by Cris Tomos - chair of Crymych Community Council. The scheme is funded by the Keep Warm Keep Well initiative in Pembrokeshire, which is providing funding for community halls and venues to offer a warm space for people to meetup and socialise over this winter.

The initiative offers a free meal, a warm space and a chance for the community to come together. (Image: Cris Tomos)

"Everyone is welcome,” said Cris. “It is an opportunity to address the costs of living crisis as well as ensuring people socialise and discuss current issues affecting their day to day lives.

“People who can afford to donate some funds will then help the project continue past the end of March end date, allowing the project to continue into April, May and June in 2023" Anyone interested in having a meal needs to contact Cris Tomos on 07974 099738 or email info@canolfanhermon.org.uk before 8pm on the Wednesday prior the meal to confirm booking and the choice of meal and pudding.

Cris is asking those who can help with a similar scheme in Crymych to come to a meeting on December 29. (Image: Cris Tomos) Cris is also asking people able to support a similar initiative in Crymych to come to a meeting on December 29 at 2pm.

"I have also been successful with funding for a Warm Room and free meals at Seion Chapel Vestry in Crymych,” said Cris.

“There is a supporters’ meeting on Thursday, December 29 at 2pm to prepare for the meals in Crymych every Thursday at 12 Noon from January 2023 onward.

“We need help in coordinating the cleaning, washing up and collecting orders for the Crymych venue.

“If you can help please come to the meeting or get in touch.

More information about the warm hub scheme can be found by calling the help line on 01437 723660.