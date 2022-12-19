RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after two cats were dumped in a cardboard box on an industrial estate.

The cats were found on December 10 at around 10.30am in a cardboard box which was closed and had holes in it. There was no food, water or blankets inside the box.

RSPCA inspector Simon Evans said: “The person who found these cats very kindly took them home where they were given food and water until we arrived.

The cats were found in a cardboard box with no food, water or bedding. (Image: RSPCA)

“There is no CCTV in the area so we are not able to find out what happened here. It is very sad to think they were just left alone in a box."

The cats were dumped on the Hirwaun Industrial Estate. Anyone who can help the RSPCA with their enquiries please call our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

MORE NEWS:

The incident comes as the RSPCA has revealed a shocking 25 per cent rise in the number of pet abandonments dealt with by its frontline officers this year - across England and Wales - with the rising cost of living thought to be a driving factor behind the increase.

“Sadly calls to the RSPCA about abandonment and neglect have risen as the cost of living crisis bites, and with more people struggling, we sadly expect to be dealing with more incidents like this over the coming months,” said Simon.

The RSPCA is asking anybody who knows anything about the cats to get in touch. (Image: RSPCA)

“This is why the RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, with a recently-opened telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.”

The charity has also launched its Winter appeal to help raise funds so its frontline officers can keep rescuing and rehoming pets at a time when its national and branch-run centres are under enormous strain.

Simon added: “To ‘Join the Winter Rescue’ and help our rescue teams be there for the animals in need - like these cats - please visit our website.”