A BOOK describing the life of a Pembrokeshire-born post boy turned advertiser and representative for the stars has been published.

Jonathan Power was raised in Haverfordwest and lives in Cardiff and has released a book called Fortune and Fame about his inspirational story.

The book was written with David Collins.

Fame and Fortune talks about how Mr Power began working as a post boy before working towards becoming a leading figure in advertising and representing some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment.

He has been an advisor to a number of Premier League stars from Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea and British and Irish Lions rugby players, champion boxers and snooker players. He has also provided financial and agency advice to pop stars and songwriters.

The book comes with a foreword from former Manchester United and England footballer Andrew Cole. The artwork was done by famed Welsh artist Nathan Wyburn.

His company has Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Geoff Hurst as patron and non-executive directors and as a producer, he has worked with the likes of Idina Menzel, Elton John, Lionel Richie, Sir Ian McKellen and George Michael.

Alongside his career, the book also discusses more personal aspects of Mr Power’s life, including his struggle with cancer.

Fortune and Fame is published by Cambria Publishing and is available to pre-order in hardback, paperback and as an e-book. It can be purchased from Amazon, Waterstones and other retail outlets. 10 per cent of all proceeds will go towards charity initiatives in support of Velindre Cancer Centre.