Students from across schools in Pembrokeshire have been talking with local health and care services staff about their future careers.

Some 1,500 school pupils attended the Choose Your Future event aimed at Years 10 and 11 pupils, organised by Careers Wales and supported by Hywel Dda University Health Board, Pembrokeshire County Council and other local organisations.

Pupils attended from Haverfordwest High School, Ysgol Caer Elen, Ysgol Bro Preseli, Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Milford Haven Comprehensive School, Ysgol Greenhill School, Ysgol Bro Gwaun as well as pupils from Tenby Learning Centre, and pupil referral units.

The event provided students, parents and visitors with an interactive insight into the wide range of career opportunities available within the health board, as well as raising awareness of the pathways into desired careers.

Twelve departments from the health board showcased a range of career opportunities, including nursing, therapies, podiatry, hotel facilities, radiology, pharmacy, workforce.

Podiatry staff helped students put their best foot forward at the careers fair. (Image: Hywel Dda UHB)

Students were able to get involved in activities with the health professionals, such as using sonography equipment, birthing models and more, giving them a more hands-on insight into NHS services.

MORE NEWS:

Lisa Gostling, director of workforce and organisational development at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “This was a very worthwhile event where we could connect face-to-face with our younger population about the fantastic career opportunities available to them in their local NHS.

"There was a great buzz in the room, and we are hopeful that many of the students who attended will go on to become part of our future workforce in Hywel Dda.”

Students enjoyed getting hands on with the sonography equipment. (Image: Hywel Dda UHB)

Andrew Wonklyn, team manager, Careers Wales added: “I am delighted that the event went very well, particularly being the first one we have held in Pembrokeshire.

“The students were very impressed with the choice of careers on offer. The interactive and realistic nature of the exhibitor stands allowed them to learn more about what the different health professions do and to see first-hand how different types of equipment are used.”

David Evans, assistant principal at Pembrokeshire College said: “We are always thrilled to be involved in events that showcase career opportunities to young people.”