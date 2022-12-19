A long-established residential care home in Pembroke has been bought by a Pembrokeshire-based care specialist.

The EH Group is looking at significant growth following the acquisition of 41-bed Ashdale Care Home for an undisclosed sum.

The EH Group, which already owns Pembrokeshire Care and Elliots Hill, is one of Pembrokeshire's largest care providers.

Established in 1988, the group offers residential and domiciliary care, community outreach, and supported living and respite care.

Ashdale Care Home on Golden Lane, Pembroke has been established for more than 30 years. (Image: Ashdale Care Home)

The acquisition of Ashdale Care Home will result in an 130 per cent increase in residential capacity and a 32 per cent increase in staff numbers within the group over the next 12 months.

The group aims to create a number of skilled care roles over the coming year, along with a significant investment in skills and training.

Founder and director of the EH Group, Simon Clarke, said: "It's a sobering reality that 25 per cent of the population of Pembrokeshire is now aged 65 or over, which will increase significantly over coming years.

"With a rapidly ageing population, the demand for high-quality care services is soaring.

"We are passionate about providing high-quality, people-centred local care facilities, both residential and domiciliary.

"With the acquisition of Ashdale Care Home, we aim to support more people with their care needs thanks to our increased capacity."

The EH Group now plans to boost its workforce by 25 per cent over the next three years to meet the county's increasing need for residential and domiciliary care.

Sally Clarke, co-director at the EH Group, added: "We recognise the need for excellent care facilities in Pembrokeshire, and we know that the key to delivering the best possible service is investing in our people.

"So, our values are all centred on our people, ensuring our team feels valued, rewarded and can see opportunities for career growth and development.

"Part of our mission is to ensure social care is considered an attractive sector for skilled, compassionate people who want to make a difference. This will form a significant part of our strategy over coming years to ensure we can attract and retain the very best care professionals."