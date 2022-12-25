Here’s what you need to know about when the bins will be collected in Pembrokeshire over Christmas and what you can put out.

Each bin collection day will be moved a day later in the week after Christmas, so if your bins are usually collected on a Monday, they will be moved to Tuesday.

There will be no waste and recycling collections on Boxing Day, Monday, December 26.

Bins that would normally be collected on Boxing Day, will be collected on Tuesday, December 27.

If you collection is usually on a Tuesday, then it will be collected on Wednesday, December 28.

This shifting forward of a day will continue all week after Christmas, so if your collection is usually on a Friday, it will be picked up on Saturday, December 31.

Collections will return to normal from Monday 2nd January.

Householders are asked to make sure that their containers are out for collection by 6.30am.

To help with extra residual waste over Christmas, the council will allow properties to present one extra bag at the kerbside on their first collection of residual 'non-recyclable' waste after Christmas. The bag can be a regular rubbish bag and does not have to be a grey one (although people are asked not to use the council’s orange or purple bags for this).

The date of this collection will not change and is shown on the online kerbside collection calendar.

The council has issued the following guidance on what Christmas waste can be recycled and in which waste containers.

*Blue Reusable Sack – Cardboard and Card including delivery boxes and brown packaging or wrapping paper and Christmas cards without glitter, foil embossing or any other embossing on them (no bows, ribbons etc). Your cardboard should be flattened or cut to fit within the blue bag to fit in the vehicle compartment.

• Blue Box – Paper including newspapers and magazines, leaflets, envelopes and paper based wrapping paper which which bounces back after it is scrunched in a ball. Foil based paper or wrapping paper with glitter on is not recyclable and should be placed in the grey residual bags.

• Red Reusable Sack – Plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays (excluding black and brown plastic pots, tubs and trays), food and beverage cartons and metal packaging including cans, tins, empty aerosols, foil and foil trays. Plastic sweet/ chocolate tubs and metal biscuit tins are also recyclable through the red bag.

• Green Caddy – Food Waste – including peelings, turkey carcasses and any Christmas leftovers that can’t be turned into another dish like a curry or pie.

• Green Box – Glass Bottles and Jars – including wine, beer and spirit bottles, sauce jars and non food bottles such as empty perfume bottles.

• Household-provided clear bag – Household Batteries “Please help our crews by putting your recycling out for collection before Christmas, to ensure you have as much space as possible in your recycling containers over the busy festive period,” said a council spokesperson.

“Alternatively, you can take your waste it to any of our Waste and Recycling Centres via a pre booked slot or recycle through one of our community recycling points located throughout Pembrokeshire.”