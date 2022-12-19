THE WELSH Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) has issued guidance about the what to do during iminent strike action by its staff.

WAST staff will be walking out across the country on December 20, 21 and 28 in a dispute over pay.

A WAST spokesperson said ahead of the strike action: "We understand that you may be concerned about your access to healthcare services during the forthcoming round of industrial action.

"During any strike action, emergency services will still be available, and we are working with our trade union partners, staff and the wider health system to make sure that we can continue to deliver essential services.

"Inevitably, healthcare services will be disrupted, and we’re asking everyone to use our services sensibly at this difficult time."

They added: "Please make sure you plan ahead and stock up on your prescription medicines, look after yourself, friends, neighbours and family, and only call 111 (or 999) when there is a genuine need to do so."

What does this mean for NHS services in my area?

While not every service will be affected across Wales, there will be a level of disruption in most areas so it’s important you check what the position is where you live.

For more information about how services are affected in your area, head to the website of your local health board or check their social media feeds.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has and will continue to work with RCN and GMB colleagues to agree “derogations”. This refers to the services that will continue to be maintained, albeit at a reduced level, on strike days. However, this is a complex process and patients should assume that its services will be significantly affected.

What if I need urgent or emergency care?

If you need urgent care, you should contact your own GP during normal opening hours. If you’re not sure what’s wrong or are unsure what to do next, go to NHS 111 Wales online, which has lots of healthcare advice and a range of symptom checkers that can help you work out the best steps to take.

During the industrial action, the NHS 111 telephone service is also likely to be affected as many clinicians and call handlers may be members of striking unions. As a result, please only call 111 if it’s absolutely necessary.

When someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk, you should seek emergency care in the normal way, by calling 999 or attending A&E.

During any strike action, emergency care is still a priority and emergency services will still be available. However, it is likely that only life threatening illnesses or injuries will receive an emergency response. Other patients are likely to be asked to make their own way to hospital.

What should I do if I need an ambulance?

On days where there is strike action, patients should call 999 only for very serious or life-threatening emergencies where there is a risk to life and an ambulance is the only appropriate choice.

By its nature, strike action means that fewer ambulance crews will be available. WAST will still respond to emergency calls, but this may only be where there is an immediate risk to life.

What about non-emergency patient transport?

Any patient whose transport is affected by strike action will be contacted as soon as possible to let them know and to offer some advice on alternatives. In addition, WAST may not accept new bookings on days of action and refer you to alter your appointment with the health board.

It will also add information to its website and use social media to let you know about any changes to services.

What if I need to contact 111?

On strike days, there may be fewer clinicians available to triage patients as many of our NHS 111 Wales clinicians may be members of unions who are taking industrial action. This means that you may wait longer to be assessed and to receive a call back.

If your call is not urgent, please go to the NHS 111 Wales website for help and advice.

There, you’ll find symptom checkers and a host of health information, as well as information on the current advice on Strep A, including when to seek medical help.

What can I do to keep WAST services running?

Please only call 999 in a serious or life-threatening emergency to keep precious resources for those who need them most.

If you’re ill or injured, consider alternatives to 999 like your GP, pharmacist, NHS 111 Wales online or Minor Injuries Unit, and stock up on prescription medications and over the counter remedies to reduce the risk of you falling ill on strike days. Please also take extra care during the cold spell to avoid slips, trips and falls, and accidents on the road.

WAST said it knows this is a very disruptive time for everyone and thanks people for their help and support it works hard to maintain services for those most in need of life-saving care.