One of the UK’s best New Years Eve parties returns to Pembrokeshire this year for the first time since lockdown.

Fishguard New Year’s Eve Street party will make a welcome return in the town’s Square on December 31.

There were fears that the party would have to change venue after the multi-million-pound reconfiguration of the town square and addition of street furniture.

However, the organisers have managed to reconfigure the party site on the square so that the stage will be repositioned between the Popty café and JT at the Abergwaun.

The party, which is constantly ranked among the best in the UK, was cancelled in 2020 due to the national lockdown and then again in 2021 amid growing fears over the Covid Omicron variant.

This year though the Show Must Go On as tribute band This is Queen headlines with Pembrokeshire band Honey Fungus as support.

The street party will be bringing its Kind of Magic to Fishguard as most of the businesses on the Square stay open late to serve food and drink.

And the kids will be shouting Don’t Stop Me Now as the Winter Wonderland in the town hall will be open, to children young and old, from 3pm to 10pm.

Entry to the Winter Wonderland will be free of charge with a wristband. Wristbands will also be required for entry to the venues on the night.

At midnight there will be spectacular fireworks sponsored by Stena.

Bands cost £5 and are available from local shops, cafes and businesses and online.

Raffle tickets to help support the event and 200 club membership is also available.

For more information visit www.fishguardnye.co.uk or Fishguard New Year’s Eve Street Party on Facebook.