A Pembrokeshire chef has been chosen for the second time to fly the culinary flag for Wales.

Stephanie Belcher, 21, chef de partie at Coast, Saundersfoot, is being hailed as a ‘rising star’ in the hospitality industry.

Last month she was a member of the Junior Culinary Team Wales which won silver and bronze medals art the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg.

Now she is looking forward to February when she heads to Rimini in Italy to supporting Wales’ entrant in the European heats of the Global Pastry Chefs Challenge, Will Richards.

Will, a hospitality training officer with Cambrian Training Company, Welshpool and a member of the Senior Culinary Team Wales, said: “Steph is the second chef in the team, as she can do everything that I can do.

"I think she is a rising star and I can’t wait for the competition. As a team, we aim to push the bar and want to come back with gold and qualify for the final.”

The duo will be baking a showpiece, layered chocolate gateau and six plated desserts using seasonal apples.

Stephanie, 21, who hails from Crickhowell, said: “I am absolutely thrilled and quite humbled to be given another massive opportunity to represent Wales in support of Will.

“It’s Will’s competition but I will not be limited to what skills I can use in the kitchen. There will be elements of the showpiece and dessert that I will be making.

"It’s another great learning opportunity coming so quickly after the Culinary World Cup.”

Also in Italy to represent Wales will be Junior Culinary Team Wales captain Calum Smith, 21, who is pastry chef at Shrewsbury School. He will contest the Global Young Chefs Challenge.

Winners of the regional heats will progress to the finals at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2024 in Singapore.

Steph is wished every success for her contest in Italy. (Image: Culinary Team Wales)