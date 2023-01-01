Pembrokeshire residents can book a free kerbside collection of their real Christmas tree once the festive period is over.

The Council has again teamed up with FRAME to provide the service which picks up trees from residents’ homes before being shredded for compost.

The collection service will commence from Wednesday, 4 January 2023 and householders wishing to have a collection can arrange one through your My Account or by calling the Council contact centre on 01437 764551.

Requests for collections will be open until Friday, 6 January 2023.

Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, Councillor Rhys Sinnett, said: “It’s good to know this extremely popular service will be available once again.

“Collections have gone up and up over the last few years and we expect there to be high demand once again.

“These collections also contribute towards Pembrokeshire’s recycling performance and we are delighted to have recently been named the top recyclers in Wales for the third year in a row.”

For details of Council services over the Christmas period, including opening hours of the contact centre and kerbside waste and recycling collections and more see: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/christmas-in-pembrokeshire