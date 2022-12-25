While we are all tucking into our Christmas dinners today Pembrokeshire’s lifeboat crews will have one ear to their pagers, ever ready to go to the aid of someone in trouble at sea.

Figures from last year showed an increase in the number lifeboat launches during the festive season. Last year, RNLI lifeboats in Wales launched 12 times over the Christmas period, saving two lives and rescuing three people. This was compared with seven launches, and three people aided in 2020.

This year St David lifeboat’s newest full-time coxswain, will be following in the footsteps of his dad, saving a space for his RNLI pager on the Christmas dinner table Being on call over Christmas is nothing new for the Chant family, who have spent decades bracing themselves to swap Turkey for turbulent seas.

This Christmas Eve, Will celebrates 26 years of being a volunteer crew member at St Davids.

He is following in the footsteps of proud dad Dai, a former station coxswain who joined the St Davids crew in the early 60s. He’ll also be in good company should the call come over Christmas as brother Mike is also the station’s full-time mechanic.

Will has vivid memories of holiday celebrations being cut short over the years, including a shout on December 27, 1997.

A French fishing trawler Toul an Trez which had sunk suddenly some 35 miles out to sea in violent storms on Christmas Eve, with all five of the French fishermen lost during the tragedy. The St Davids crew launched their inshore and all-weather lifeboats a few days later to search for the casualties and the wreckage which had began to wash up around the south west coastline of Wales.

A fire on board the Eves Marie trawler on December 21 2004 also saw the St Davids RNLI crew abandon their pre-Christmas celebrations. The crew assisted in the rescue of the crew from the burning trawler in rough seas and volunteers, including Will were called upon for a second time to stand by the vessel for much of the following day until she eventually sank.

This year, Will is hopeful for a quiet Christmas with wife Lottie and their son Harri, 12. They are looking forward to paying a visit to his dad and much-needed relaxation time.

“‘Being brought up as a lifeboat family, we didn’t really flinch if the pager sounded and dad headed out of the door – it’s just what happened,” he said.

“There was no doubt I’d follow in his footsteps and answering the call over Christmas is not really any different to any time of the year. If someone needs your help, your training springs into action and you don’t really give it a second thought.

“‘It’s an absolute privilege to be spending my very first Christmas on call as Coxswain of the St Davids lifeboat. While I keep my fingers crossed the pager remains silent, but if it doesn’t, whatever the situation, myself, Mike and the crew will be there and I know dad will be so proud waiting at home for news.”

Winter can be one of the most challenging times to be a lifeboat volunteer with shorter days and the worst weather conditions of the year. But the dedication and courage shown by RNLI lifesavers means that, when the call to rescue comes in, they are ready and willing to head out. No matter if it’s the middle of a dark winter’s night, or in freezing sub-zero temperatures.

Over the past five years, RNLI lifeboats in Wales and the North West have launched nearly 100 times, with 49 people aided over the Christmas period. In Wales alone, there were 56 lifeboat launches in that five-year period with 30 people aided.

Mike adds: “We wouldn’t do what we are able to do without the support of the public, who work tirelessly throughout the year to raise the donation we so vitally need to enable us to continue saving lives. “This is our opportunity to say thank you to all those who have supported us throughout the year. As Christmas approaches and the RNLI launches it’s Christmas appeal, your support is more important than ever and so appreciated.”